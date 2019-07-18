Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after Folly Road Collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday evening.

The collision took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis.

The news release stated that the collision took place when a pedestrian was crossing eastbound on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive. A vehicle described as a silver-in-color sedan struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, Francis added.

The pedestrian was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he is in serious condition suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The public’s help is needed in identifying the vehicle and driver who are responsible for striking this pedestrian. The vehicle is described as a silver-in-color sedan and will likely have damage on the front bumper, hood, and/or windshield.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Folly Road away from Folly Beach. Anyone who has any information on the vehicle involved in this collision or the driver is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at (843) 743-7200. Individuals with information regarding this collision may also reach investigators through Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.