People are continuing to move to the Charleston County area, and homes are selling quickly

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is a hot seller’s market right now, according to Bobette Fisher, President-Elect for the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. But, people are still trying to find affordable housing.

“So they drive until they find it,” Fisher said. “And in Charleston, they’re driving to West Ashley and they’re driving to North Charleston. “

Right now, it takes about two months to sell a home in North Charleston. For West Ashley, about two and a half months. For James and Johns Island, Mount Pleasant and on the Penninsula outside of the crosstown, it’s taking less than five months to sell a home.

Fisher said job growth is what’s adding to the housing demand.

“Charleston has now been discovered. We’ve got Boeing, Volvo, Mazda, high-tech companies,” said Fisher.

And… What’s not to like?

“We have the beaches, we have the historic district, we have wonderful neighborhoods,” Fisher said. “We’ve seen the revitalization of West Ashley in the Park Circle area.”

The 2019 median sales price in Charleston County is about 347-thousand dollars. This is a one-percent increase compared to the 2018 median sales price, which was around 342-thousand dollars.

Fisher adds right now is also a great time to buy a home.

“Because you do have sellers that get a little nervous after the labor day time frame,” Fisher said. “But you have interest rates are low, and it’s a great time for buyers to take the opportunity and take advantage of possibly a seller being a little bit nervous about not being sold by the end of the year.”