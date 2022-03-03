MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe damage to the Plantation Memorial Gardens cemetery grounds left many worried about how their loved ones’ gravesite is being cared for and now, they’re having trouble getting answers about the work is being done.

Final resting places are being disturbed in Moncks Corner.

“I think it’s the caretakers are not paying attention to what they’re doing,” Linda Sutton, who has several relatives buried on the property, said.

Sutton says the grounds staff is irresponsible.

“They do have problems with hitting the headstones and hitting the benches and breaking them apart,” she said.

Sutton says the damage to the grounds found on Monday was a mistake made by the cemetery.

“My understanding is there was graves being ran over,” she said. “Dug up, whatever, but I think that is not quite exactly right. It looks like maybe they had buried somebody and they made a mess with the tractor and they were trying to fix their mess.”

But the damage still concerned her nonetheless.

“As soon as I saw it on the news,” Sutton said. “It was at night and I got in the truck with my husband and came out here and checked, because I was that upset over it.”

She says the cemetery grounds aren’t her only concern.

“The mausoleum has water seeping out of the crypts areas,” Sutton said. “There’s cracks, it looks like it’s going to collapse and it’s just in bad shape.”

Sutton says her family has filed several complaints that have gone unanswered. Now, they’re not sure where to turn.

“I do believe that there is a major problem here with the mausoleum and the graves sinking,” she said. “I don’t know what they can do to fix it, but I’m like a lot of people, I have a lot of spots out here and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

News 2 has reached out to Plantation Memorial Gardens but have yet to hear back at this time.