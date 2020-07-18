People gather for “Reclaiming Our Youth” Rally in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A march and rally happened today in North Charleston in response to gun violence locally and across the nation.

The “Reclaiming Our Youth” event began with a march at the corner of Rivers Avenue and Mall Drive and ended at North Charleston City Hall with speeches by community leaders and activists.

Organizers said they’re demanding more programs, opportunities, and resources for children and teens in North Charleston.

Social distancing was encouraged at the rally and organizers are planning future marches.