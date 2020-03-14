People trying to maintain normalcy during Coronavirus concerns

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – While concerns from the Coronavirus Pandemic continue to grow as the virus spreads, some say they are being extra careful but won’t let it stop them from living their life.

“We’re just kind of taking it day by day, just kind of doing our own thing,” says local Katey Miller. “I guess my only concern is people just need to do clean hygiene.”

“Still got to live your life everyday, I don’t think that yeah as long as your healthy being cautious,” says local Bryan Dunham.

Like Katey Miller and Bryan Duham, Irvin Martin says he’s not worried but stresses practicing proper hygiene.

“As long as you wash your hands and do whatever the World Health Organization says, stuff that you should be doing anyway, should be good,” says Martin.

President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a National Emergency increased the concern among some more than others.

“I think I wasn’t as scared until today until I heard that but I think my opinion still stands as far as wash your hands take care of yourself, stay hydrated,” says Miller.

“I think he just did that to make people more aware, that you do need to be vigilant and careful about what you do in your everyday life,” says Harvey Beal.

Beal who traveled to Charleston from out of state with family says they didn’t consider canceling their trip due to the virus.

“We didn’t, you know we were visiting family,” says Beal. “To our knowledge they haven’t been in contact with people who may been susceptible or haven’t been traveling out of the country.”

As for the Martins, they have no plans to change their favorite pass time in the near future.

“Definitely, yeah yeah yeah,” says Irvin. “Absolutely keep fishing.”

Tom and Irvin say they will keep an eye on the virus but for now will continue to spend time together fishing and living life.