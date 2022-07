WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – An arrest was made in a Walterboro Walmart following a subject with an alleged weapon on Saturday.

According to Walterboro Police Department, officers responded to Walmart for a reported subject in the store with a weapon.

Officers made contact with the subject and the subject was arrested without incident.

WPD says there is no threat to the public.

Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates.