Pet Helpers goes curbside and limits public hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helper will be continuing to further limiting their public hours in preventative efforts against COVID-19.

They are urging the public to keep their pets home and continue to maintain social distancing protocols.

Volunteers are asked to stay home. The Adoption Center and Spay/Neuter clinic will be closed until at least the end of March. Clients will be contacted individually to reschedule.

Adoptions will be handled curbside only, weekdays from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and weekends from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, effective on Saturday, March 21.

Dog adoption meet and greets will be done outside only in the shelter’s play yards. Cat adoptions will be done curbside only. Applications will be processed via email, and counseling will be done by phone.

Pet Food Bank services are available for curbside pickup only. The food bank is also seeking drop-off donations of cat and dog food in anticipation of increased need for services in the immediate future.

Essential staff will continue to provide care for Pet Helper’s nearly 100 animals and will continue to assist the public safely and when appropriate.