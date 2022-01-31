Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
Williamsburg County News
South Carolina News
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Crime News
BestReviews
Entertainment News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Safety app for drivers debuts in flood-plagued Virginia city
Faith in the metaverse: A VR quest for community, fellowship
Name a litter box after your ex this Valentine’s Day
Man arrested for attempting to rob bank in downtown Charleston
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Beijing 2022
Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Jobs at WCBD
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Meet Sushi – Berkeley Animal Center
News
by:
Dianté Gibbs
Posted:
Jan 31, 2022 / 12:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2022 / 12:16 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Man arrested for attempting to rob bank in downtown Charleston
Do you have unclaimed cash? SC Treasurer adds thousands to unclaimed property list
Gallery
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA and Miss North Carolina, dies at 30
Video
Police detain three juveniles who entered middle school on James Island, discharged fire extinguishers
Name a litter box after your ex this Valentine’s Day
Police seeking public help in finding missing man last seen Jan. 22
Two state representatives ask for safety review of Ashley Phosphate Road
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up