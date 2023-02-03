BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The manager of a junior varsity boys basketball team at a Berkeley County school had a chance to play in Friday night’s game. Carson Watters is a freshman at Philip Simmons High School.

It’s a moment that changed Carson Watters’s life forever.

Carson is the JV team’s manager, but Friday night, Carson found himself checking into the game as hundreds of Iron Horse fans and the players cheered him on.

“Seeing him go in and the look on his face when they called him into the game,” Carson’s mother Mary Watters said, “because he didn’t know it was going to happen, I can’t even describe it.”

When he got into the game, not entirely sure what to do, Carson did what he does best, got the crowd pumped.

“He loves to hype up the crowd,” Mary Watters said. “That’s his favorite thing to do whether he’s playing or not, so that was really exciting.”

With time running down, the Iron Horses made their way down the court and passed Carson the ball.

“I did my layup,” Carson Watters said.

“He did great and I’m so proud of him,” Mary Watters said.

Carson’s coach says he’s worked hard all season and earned this special moment.

“He’s very deserving of it,” Philip Simmons JV basketball coach Ryan McCauley said, “and he took it with stride. He went in there, he pumped up the crowd and he made a basket.”

The Watters Family says this is a night they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

“To have this kind of support in this kind of environment,” Mary Watters said, “where this team was cheering for this little boy. Well, he’s 15 now, he wouldn’t want me to call him a little boy, it’s just so heartwarming and so encouraging for now, and for Carson’s future.”