Phillips Community and Seven Mile Community residents hope for change in the Highway 41 project

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – Phillips community residents say despite now being a designated historic district, they are still fighting for a change the plans in the Highway 41 project.

“The Highway 41 project has been an ongoing project for at least 15 year now and this has been a long ordeal,” says Fred Small, a Phillips Community resident.

“Your plan is neither fair nor equitable when in respect to the Seven Mile community,” says George Freeman, the Director of Community Activities for the Community Action Group for Encouragement.

The Charleston County Council approved plans that wouldn’t threaten homes to members of the Phillips Community to widen portions of Highway 41 to 4 lanes, create a 2 lane parkway around Park West, and adding lanes to Highway 17. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says he wants the council to give more time to look over the project.

“It might change the traffic patterns and maybe if we give time and get the data for the plan collected, we can get a decision that’s right,” Mayor Haynie says.

CAGE has proposed plans to the council since 2019 where they fell their plans would create better evacuation routes and add 4 lane loop that will connect Berkeley and Charleston County, potentially taking traffic off of Highway 17.

“It’s the best for everyone and only impacts minimally two communities,” Freeman says.

Phillips community residents believe these plans will be burdens to not only their community, but neighboring areas as well.

“It doesn’t burden just one community, it puts it through all the communities. Phillips community, Dunes West, Park West we are all bearing some of the burden,” Smalls says.

Charleston County Council accepted the request to consider these plans and the current plan in place would cost the county $148 million dollars.