Phillips Community, Town of Mount Pleasant hopeful compromise will limit Highway 41 project impacts

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is working with communities like the Phillips Community who say the proposed Highway 41 project would negatively impact the culture and community. If approved by Charleston County Council the project would implement several changes along the corridor.

With just weeks remaining before Charleston County Council is set to take a vote on the proposal for the Highway 41 expansion project, members of the Philips Community are turning to the Town of Mount Pleasant for help.

“I think we have a chance for them to change their mind or send the committee back to the drawing board so we are hopeful,” says Richard Habersham who serves as President of the Phillips Community Association.

A four-lane expansion of Highway 41 including changes lining the corridor is being considered by Charleston County. Habersham says his community has alternatives that would minimize impacts along the highway.

“We get the three-lane and they do something with the traffic other than through our community so we just wanted the town to hear our voice,” says Habersham.

Members from the Philips Community are turning to the town of Mount Pleasant hopeful it’s not to late for a change of plans. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is hopeful a compromise can be reached for all sides.

“Reduce the impact on the Phillips Community and get something that will pass a regulatory and judiciary scrutiny because if it doesn’t, then there is no fix at all,” says Mayor Haynie.

African American Settlement Communities are protected in the Town of Mount Pleasant. Mayor Haynie says the Philips Community while not in town limits is no different.

“We don’t want to be protecting them in one area and having one contributing to the demise of another in another area,” says Mayor Haynie.

Members of the community are hoping a united front is strong enough for their voices to be heard.

“Their dealing with people’s lives here, it’s not just a road system, it’s not just traffic,” says Habersham. “You have a community that has been here for over 150 years.”

Charleston County Council received more than 2,000 public comments on the final proposal for the project. Those comments are being analyzed before council votes on a final decision in the coming weeks.