CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium is nursing 15 sea turtles back to health after a drop in water temperatures stranded them on the coast of Cape Cod.

The six green and nine Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles were flown down and given to Sea Turtle Care Center Staff, who began triage on the drive back to the aquarium.

Via SC Aquarium

Staff said that most of the turtles were lethargic and weak, while some were suffering from frostbite and pneumonia.

Biologists and vets placed the turtles in shallow water tanks, gave them fluids and antibiotics, and slowly introduced them to food.

The turtles were given astrology-themed names: Venus, Virgo, Sagittarius, Taurus, Pisces, Capricorn, Jupiter, Scorpio, Aquarius, Leo, Libra, Cancer, Neptune, Mars and Saturn. They are now recovering at the Sea Turtle Care Center.