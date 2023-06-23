SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood was seen on set in Savannah this week.

Eastwood, 93, is in town filming his thriller “Juror #2.”

“During a high-profile murder trial, one of the jurors, family man Justin Kemp, seeks to protect the defendant without putting himself in jeopardy as he progressively realizes he killed the victim in a careless driving accident,” a description from IMDB reads.

He was spotted on 40th Street and is said to be filming in the area until next Wednesday.

According to IMDB, Eastwood will be starring in the film alongside Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp. Zoey Deutch, Toni Collette and Kiefer Sutherland are also listed as cast members.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that this could be Eastwood’s final film “to ride off into the sunset with his head held high.”

Notably for the Hostess City, Eastwood directed “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” the 1997 adaptation of John Berendt’s book known as the “Savannah Story.”