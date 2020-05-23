PHOTOS: Damage reported after storms move through the Upstate

Tell fell and hit one of Limestone College’s Christian Education Leadership Program houses – Photo courtesy of Charles Wyatt with Limestone College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Fast moving storms across the Upstate have resulted in several counties being under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued for Cherokee County as storms hit the area, but the warning was cleared shortly before 4 p.m.

Charles Wyatt, the vice president for Communications and Marketing with Limestone College, told us that a tell fell and hit one of the college’s Christian Education Leadership Program houses.

Wyatt told us that no one was injured during the incident, but said damage was substantial and said many trees were down in the Limestone area of Gaffney.

Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, Spartanburg and Union counties were also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Photo courtesy of Thomas Mouzon – from Moore, SC

Photo of a tree on one of Limestone College’s Christian Education Leadership Program houses – Courtesy of Charles Wyatt with Limestone College

Duke Energy is reporting roughly 15,000 in Greenville County are without power.