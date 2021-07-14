Photos of sinking Folly Beach Pier raise concerns amid construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beachgoers are concerned as a part of the Folly Beach Pier appears to be sinking.

The pier has been closed for construction since October, but after photos captured a portion of the pier with a large ‘dip’ in it, people are wondering if the planned improvements will be enough.

“What we’re seeing right now, is only a little bit of change and I only live seven miles away. I come quite often. I hope if there is any danger of sagging or could be a danger to anyone or us that it will be corrected,” said Joyce Southwell, local.

The 13.8 million dollar project headed up by Charleston County Parks and Recreation is designed to ensure the spot will be here for years to come.

Sarah Reynolds with Charleston County Parks and Recreation explained the current situation:

“Currently visible at the construction site of the Folly Pier is the crane trestle, The crane trestle is in the footprint of the new pier, which will be built all the way out to the old “diamond head” area. Once the diamond head removal is complete, construction of the new pier will begin at that point and work its way back toward the “apron” (the area with the gift shop and restrooms). The crane trestle will be removed as portions of the new pier are constructed.”

Officials are working to calm the concerns of the public, assuring them that construction is going exactly as planned, despite setbacks from Tropical Storm Elsa.

“The Folly pier is a defining feature of the life of Folly. We are glad to see the investment being made to make sure that it will be a part of Folly for many more years. The pier hosts many events like fishing tournaments, fundraisers, and moonlight mixers that have been missing for the duration of the construction project. We look forward to the return of experiences like those.” Aaron Pope, Folly Beach City Administrator

Joseph Paige, an employee at Folly Beach County Parks, says the result will be well worth the wait.

“Once it’s done everyone will come right back and the pier will be just as busy as before construction started,” said Paige.

The pier is still expected to reopen by spring of 2023.