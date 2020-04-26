PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage, downed trees in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After severe weather came through the Upstate Saturday night, many are waking up to damage this morning.

Areas saw strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

Signs fall off a building on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Rutherford Rd. and Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville (WSPA)

A tree fell on a house at the corner of Rutledge and Petty Street in Gaffney last night. (Winford Horton)

A tree fell on a house at the corner of Rutledge and Petty Street in Gaffney last night. (Winford Horton)

Galphin Drive in Greenville (WSPA)

Rutherford Rd. and Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville (WSPA)

Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)

Rutherford Rd. and Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville (WSPA)

According to the National Weather Service, radar imagery shows a supercell storm moving across Greenville at around 9:15 p.m.

NWS will survey damage in this area on Sunday.

Radar imagery of a supercell storm moving across Greenville last night at around 9:15. Velocity image (upper right) shows strong rotation…centered at the Pleasantburg Dr/Rutherford Rd intersection…embedded within a hook echo. NWS will survey damage in this area today. #scwx pic.twitter.com/KiokmLVdhG — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 26, 2020

Nearby Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville also reported blown out windows on Facebook, saying they will not live stream their service as crews work to clean.