PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage, downed trees in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After severe weather came through the Upstate Saturday night, many are waking up to damage this morning.

Areas saw strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

  • Signs fall off a building on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville. (WSPA)
  • Rutherford Rd. and Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville (WSPA)
  • A tree fell on a house at the corner of Rutledge and Petty Street in Gaffney last night. (Winford Horton)
  • Galphin Drive in Greenville (WSPA)
  • Downed trees caused damage near Howell Rd. and Rollingreen Rd. in Greenville. (WSPA)
According to the National Weather Service, radar imagery shows a supercell storm moving across Greenville at around 9:15 p.m.

NWS will survey damage in this area on Sunday.

Nearby Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville also reported blown out windows on Facebook, saying they will not live stream their service as crews work to clean.

Courtesy: Edwards Road Baptist Church

