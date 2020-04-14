PHOTOS: Tornado causes damages on Edisto Island

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Homeowners were cleaning up today on Edisto Island after severe weather left a path of destruction across the Island early Monday morning. Damages on the Island including houses with roofs ripped off, tops of trees sheered off and debris scattered across streets and yards.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston has confirmed a tornado touched down on the Island Monday morning. The NWS believes the storm was an EF-1, possibly an EF-2 tornado and would confirm the severity of the storm in the next couple days.