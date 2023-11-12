NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- This Veterans Day weekend, the Lowcountry has had many events honoring the men and women who served our country.

Sunday, a pickleball tournament was held to raise money for homeless veterans.

Pickleball is a crowd favorite and a very popular sport in the Lowcountry.

“If you look out here on our courts you have people my age and then 10 to12-year-olds,” Member of TriCounty Exchange Club, Elizabeth Grantham said.

Sunday, it was more than just a friendly competition, but the community playing for a greater cause.

“All of our profits from the pickleball tournament today will go towards one of our Americanism projects which is Project Zero,” Grantham said,

Project Zero’s purpose is to help veterans facing homelessness, afford housing.

An effort that hits close to home for one of the event’s organizers, Sonja Ogletree-Satani.

“I, at one time was almost a homeless vet as well,’ Ogletree-Satani said.

Ogletree-Satani says homeless veteran issue we face today goes way deeper than some may think.

“A lot of people think it’s about drugs or alcohol, but sometimes PTSD plays a role,” Ogletree-Satani said.

She says being able to raise money for these veterans through pickleball doesn’t just help them have immediate stable shelter but sets them up for success in the long run.

“They’re able to contribute back to society, get into the workforce. They don’t have to stress out about what’s the next think they’re going to do,” Ogletree-Satani said.