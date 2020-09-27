Pilot injured in Union Co. plane crash

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a plane crash in Union County that happened Sunday morning.

According to Union County dispatch officials, crews are on scene at the Union County Airport on Airport Rd.

The pilot of a small plane was injured in the crash and is being transported to a hospital, according to an employee at the Union Co. Airport. There were no other occupants in the plane, the employee said.

The pilot’s condition is not known at this time. We are working to verify information with emergency officials.

