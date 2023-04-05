CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority revised its plan to redevelop the Union Pier after receiving public input.

The Ports Authority is collaborating with the company, Lowe, to transform the 70-acre property into a mixed-use neighborhood along the water. They submitted their first draft of the Planned Unit Development to the City of Charleston on January 30th. After receiving public input, it was back to the drawing board.

“We listened when city leaders, residents, conservationists and historians said they would like to see less density, more greenspaces and the preservation of historic landmarks,” said South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin on Wednesday.

Melvin said the updated proposal includes more greenspace, less buildings, and a better focus on the Bennett Rice Mill facade. The historic structure will now be at the center of a public park which will connect to the waterfront.

“This a place where Charlestonians can gather. It’s a place where they can connect with the waterfront that will be public for the first time forever, as well as experience all of the things beyond,” explained Lowe Vice President Jacob Lindsey.

The new plan includes more architectural guidelines to better blend with the city’s buildings. Expanding waterfront access remains a top priority.

“What’s proposed in this plan is a public waterfront that will connect Joe Riley Waterfront Park all the way to the International African American Museum and that will be public forever,” Lindsey said.

Melvin said they will formally submit their updated plan to the City of Charleston on April 17.

On Thursday, April 6, Charleston’s Planning Commission is hosting another public information session where the Ports will present their latest revisions. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. inside the Gaillard Center Ballroom at 2 George Street.