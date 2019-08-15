Planned waterfront hotel receives final bar approval

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Board of Architectural unanimously approved Lowe’s third and final application for its planned waterfront hotel in downtown Charleston.

Lowe, the developer behind the full-service 225-key premier waterfront hotel, hopes to establish a new standard for hospitality excellence in Charleston by featuring amenities for both the public and visitors to enjoy.

“We are grateful to the City of Charleston and the Board of Architectural Review for their valuable input throughout the approvals process,” said Dan Battista, Lowe’s senior vice president of development in Charleston.

“Lowe has been active in the Charleston community for over two decades, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding commitment to excellence with this world-class hotel project.”

The news release stated that the company has progressed through zoning and design approvals since it acquired the property from the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) in January 2017.

Officials added that the ground-floor retail, amenities for the hotel include an outdoor waterfront café, a full-service spa, a rooftop lounge, and observation deck, meeting and special event space, an upscale restaurant, an outdoor pool with views of the harbor and more.