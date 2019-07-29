Plans for a National Medal of Honor Museum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Happening tonight, the newly formed National Medal of Honor (NMOH) Heritage Foundation will announce its plan for a National Medal of Honor Museum.

The news comes months after The Patriot’s Point Development Authority’s board of directors voted to unanimously cancel a precious lease with the Medal of Honor Foundation.

Board members say the decision was made after the Medal of Honor Foundation announced they were exploring alternative locations for their museum.

Now a new non-profit foundation is stepping in to pick up the slack. The NMOH Heritage Foundation plans to raise 45 million dollars to build a new facility that would be the land-side home for National Medal of Honor Museum.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society and Patriots Point already have a Medal of Honor Museum on the U.S.S Yorktown, this development plan will just move it to a new facility.

We’re told prominent personalities from Charleston and across the nation bring leadership, decisive action, and forward movement to the “high-profile National museum development project”.

NMOH Heritage Foundation says Patriots Point is an optimum location to build because world class facilities already exist. Paired with the marina, U.S.S Yorktown, Vietnam Village and more, the NMOH Heritage Foundation hopes to add to the existing experience.

Thomas McQueeney, the NOHM Heritage Foundation Chairman says the plan is for the facility to be completed by July 4th, 2023.

Tonight’s discussion starts at 6 p.m. on-board the U.S.S. Yorktown. It will be followed with a Q&A session.