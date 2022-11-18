CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who don’t have a place to call home will soon have a new resource center to turn to.

On Friday, Lowcountry leaders unveiled the plans for the future Hope Center, which will be located at 9 Cunnington Avenue.

“I really believe at the end of the day that a community is judged by how we help those most in need,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

The Hope Center will offer a variety of resources including shower and laundry facilities, food assistance, and healthcare for those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“Some of the resources they can expect are cell phone services, insurance services, hot meals, clothing, showers, hygiene kits, and connections to our government officials for housing and other needs that our population may need at the moment,” said Latosha Fludd, the Director of the Hope Center.

According to Sandy Morckel, the Consultant for the Hope Center Campaign, they have been raising money for the Homeless to Hope Fund over the last five years. Organizers are taking these efforts one step further with the construction of the 8,000-square-foot building.

And that’s not all. Morckel said affordable housing will also be built on the property.

“Part of the core problem of why we have so many people experiencing homelessness is the lack of that affordable housing,” Morckel explained.

The Hope Center’s temporary location opened at 529 Meeting Street in June. Staff is hopeful they will be able to help even more people in the new spot.

“A lot of times transportation is a barrier to the unhoused community and specifically when looking at the center, being near a bus line was important,” Fludd said. “We have several bus lines that run very frequent and close to this site, so we think that’s going to make a big difference in being able to get the services out to the unhoused.”

So far, organizers said they have raised $4.6 million. Their goal is to hit $7 million by the end of the year. They are hoping to have the Hope Center complete by the end of 2023.

If you would like to donate to the efforts, click here.