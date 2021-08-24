Plans to build a new hotel on Shem Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant leaders are planning to gather tomorrow to discuss the plans of a controversial hotel on Shem Creek.

Plans for a boutique hotel on Shem Creek could make the already troubled parking situation even worse. One town council member says this could also be a reason as to why the hotel may or may not be built.

“Will cars be able to park in that area and how many parking spaces per spot,” said Gary Santos, Town Council member for Mount Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant councilman Gary Santos says the 35 parking spots expected to come along with the hotel won’t be enough and the town needs more time to prepare.

“I think the longer we can put it off the more we will be able to make sure it fits in with that area there,” said Santos, Town Council member for Mount Pleasant.

On Wednesday, the design review board will meet to decide whether or not to give a green light to the hotel. This is the town’s comprehensive plan and the Shem Creek management area plan recommended no hotels be built in the Shem Creek area.

“A lot of congestion, they already have parking issues there now and I just think it’s too much for that area,” said Santos, Town Council member for Mount Pleasant.

Some people who live in the area agree, as some residents have filed an appeal to the zoning board.

Colin Colbert the owner of the company building the hotel said, “We have been working in close collaboration with the town staff for almost a year now designing the mill street boutique hotel in accordance with all zoning regulations. We are excited for our opportunity to present to the board tomorrow and feel that the mill street hotel will be a great addition to the Shem Creek community.”