Pleas Continue to Keep Boeing’s 737 Max on the Ground

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBD)- As Congress continues to examine troubles with Boeing’s 737 Max, people who’ve lost loved ones speak out saying the FAA should never have certified the aircraft for flight.

A man who lost his family in the crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 in Ethiopia testified before lawmakers in Congress about the plane’s safety. He told Congress that Boeing acted criminally when it failed to ground the 737 Max after the first crash in Indonesia. He also said his family may still be alive today If Boeing focused more on airline safety than company profits.

“Boeing used the fallacy of ‘foreign-pilot-error’ to avoid the grounding of the 737 MAX after the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 on October 29 last year. That decision killed my family and 152 others in crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 four months later”. Paul Njoroge, Lost 5 Family Members in the Ethiopian Airlines Crash.

Family members also say they have not received personal apologies from Boeing however the company’s CEO did issue a public apology.