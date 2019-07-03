Police arrest suspect in May 2019 shooting on Albert Street

Courtesy of the North Charleston Police Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement arrest a North Charleston suspect who was wanted following a shooting incident on Albert Street.

On July 2nd, members of the North Charleston Police Department Intelligence Led Policing Unit, US Marshals Task Force and Charleston PD arrested Octavius R Brisbane, of Hanahan, at a Juniper Street residence.

Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor stated that Brisbane was wanted by North Charleston Police Department on four counts of attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm commission of violent crime in connection with the May 30th shooting incident on Albert St. 

