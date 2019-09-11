Police arrest suspects in connection to 9 N.Charleston vehicle break-ins

Courtesy of the North Charleston Police Department (Left to right) Deon Antonio Rambert, Katrina Nicole Jemison

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After months of an investigation, the North Charleston Police Department detectives have arrested two suspects in connection to nine vehicle break-ins.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash stated that Katrina Nicole Jemsion and Deon Antonio Rambert were arrested on September 9.

Jemson was located and arrested at the Econo Lodge located on Northside Drive, Ash added. Jemsion has been charged with three counts of Breaking and Entering Auto and two charges of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Warrants are being drafted for the additional charges of Grand Larceny Greater than $2,000, Breaking and Entering Auto, and Financial Transaction Fraud.

The news release stated that Rambert was arrested when detectives executed a search warrant at the pair’s hotel room Intown Suites North Arco. Rambert was charged with eight counts of Breaking and Entering Auto and one charge of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Warrants are being drafted for the additional charges of Grand Larceny Greater than $2000, B&E Auto, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.