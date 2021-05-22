Police chase reaches speeds of 125 mph, suspect ejected after vehicle flip

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A police chase through multiple counties ended Saturday afternoon with a suspect taken to the hospital.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a vehicle reported stolen in Harleyville around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. West Columbia Police had reported it stolen after a carjacking.

The deputy tried to stop the driver, but the suspect led law enforcement on a chase on and off I-26. Deputies reported reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the suspect flipped and was ejected on I-95 near Manning.

Medics took the driver to the hospital.

