Police detain man after assault call at Walmart near Market Common

News

by: wbtw

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to a call about an assault at a Walmart Neighborhood Market near Market Common.

Officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop,” due to the nature of the call, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A person believed to be involved in the incident was detained.

Police said there is no threat to the general public in the area. The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

No further details are available at this time. Count on New13 for updates as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss