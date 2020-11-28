Police identify suspect who set truck on fire and injured Lowcountry police officer

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have arrested the driver who set a truck on fire and injured a police officer.

Officials say Juan Orozco, 59, of Connelly Springs, NC, drove a car against traffic and, once he was tracked down by police, he grabbed alcohol out of the back seat of the truck and set it on fire.

When officers opened the passenger-side door, he put the truck in reverse and the door struck an officer.

Orozco was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries.

He has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Arson, Failure to Stop for Blue Light with Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Improper Parking.

He was booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.