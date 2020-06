CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting near 120 North Romney Street on Friday, June 19 at around 10:52 pm.

When they arrived on scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

He was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.

As of right now, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.