Police investigating after man shot in the buttocks in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the 7700 block of Dorchester Road in reference to a shooting.

Authorities stated that at 8 p.m., officers arrived and were advised that the victim was at a residence in the 7700 block of Suzanne Drive.

Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor stated that the victim was not cooperative and gave very little information to officers.

The victim was shot in the buttocks area and transported to Trident Hospital, Pryor added.

The investigation is ongoing.