Police: Lowcountry man accused of threatening to shoot kids at local school released on bond

Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department stated that Michael Gorlitsky has been bonded out of jail and is on an electronic monitoring system.

Googe released this statement to the community:

We were made aware that Michael Gorlitsky has been bonded out of jail and is on an electronic monitoring system. All School Resource Officers are aware of the situation and will be diligently patrolling their assigned areas. The Patrol Bureau will be monitoring private schools during their shifts. Our agency will also be working with the bond company and different facets of the criminal justice system to make sure our community is safe.

On the day of the incident, Inspector Chip Googe said officers responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m.

According to an incident report, an employee saw a man wandering around the school. The report said the employee asked if he could help him and the man replied: “No, I’m just a tourist passing through.”

The employee then told him he was on private property, to which the man responded by saying, “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might.”

When police arrived, the report stated the man, identified as Michael Gorlitsky, became “irate and uncooperative” when questioned about his remarks.

Gorlitzky was arrested and charged with disturbing schools and transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 on Thursday and ordered him to get a mental evaluation at MUSC before his release. He is also banned from all school campuses.