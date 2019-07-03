Police: Man stabbed at Wyndham Garden Hotel in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 3rd, officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wyndham Garden Hotel in reference to a stabbing.

The report stated that upon arrival observed a white male laying on the floor in the lobby of the hotel. The male was bleeding from the head, face and mouth area, according to authorities.

Another male approached the officers stating that the male on the ground stabbed a black male in room 226, and was still in the room.

The male showed authorities the bloody knife which he stated belonged to the suspect on the ground.

According to the report, authorities noticed that when they entered the room there were blood stains on both beds and the floor but no one was inside of the room. Officers were able to locate the victim in the woods outside of the hotel and noticed a stabbing wound to the stomach area.

Lieutenant Shaun Tumbleston stated that Timothy Dwayne Stewart is charged with Disorderly Conduct