Police: Man wanted after firing gunshots at victim while 3-year-old standing near

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect who is wanted for Unlawful Conduct towards a child and one count of Assault in the 1st Degree.

On June 29th, at approximately 3:50 p.m., authorities were in the middle of a traffic stop at the First Citizens Bank in the 2100 block of Ashley Phosphate Road. During the stop, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of the Exxon gas station.

Upon arrival, an employee showed authorities of the video surveillance which revealed a silver Mitsubishi van pull in front of the candy shop next to the Exxon. Then a black Nissan pulled in shortly thereafter, according to the report.

The victim identified Avanti Fisher, who got out of the black Nissan to attempt a child custody transfer with the victim. Then Tyreece Smith, identified by the victim, got out of the passenger sid eof the silver SUV and walked to Fisher with a black handgun in his hand.

The report stated that Smith pointed the gun at Fisher with a 3-year-old standing next to the suspects. The suspects then got into a physical altercation, authorities added.

After returning to their vehicles with the 3-year-old juvenile getting into Fisher’s black vehicle. The news release stated the Fisher can be seen digging in the passenger side of the black Nissan and then began shooting at the silver van.

Avanti Rashad Fisher was arrested on Sunday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm. Tyreece Smith is wanted for one count of Unlawful Conduct towards a child and one count of Assault in the 1st degree.