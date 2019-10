MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a home in Mount Pleasant early Friday morning after receiving reports of shots being fired into a home.

It happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Josephine Road.

Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said officers found the home has been struck multiple times, but no one inside was injured.

The incident is under investigation. Inspector Googe said the department will release additional details once it becomes available.