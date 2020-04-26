Police release sketch of suspect in shooting of 72-year-old jogger

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort Police Investigators ask the public for help identifying a suspect vehicle linked to Wednesday’s shooting investigation.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near the Basil Greene sports complex.

Witnesses say they saw a man drive up in front of the 72-year-old female victim.

He got out of the vehicle and fired “an undisclosed number of shots at her with a handgun.”

The woman was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina for her injuries.

The suspect involved has not been identified. Police describe him as a dark-skinned white or Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 30. He is believed to be between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a slender build.

The suspect sketch above shows a shirt similar to the one the suspect was wearing during the shooting.

Police say the suspect vehicle was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in the area around the time of the shooting.

The vehicle is described as a white or silver 2010-2012 Nissan Versa with minor damage in the form of separation of the area between the front right quarter panel and the front bumper. The vehicle also has slight denting of the right rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950, the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Callers can remain anonymous.