Police respond to vandalism at Charleston County Democratic Party Headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have responded to call in reference to a vandalism at the Charleston County Democratic Party Headquarters.

The call came in at around 9:55 am on Saturday, January 16.

Officers say an unknown person poured some type of putty over the lock and door handle.

No other vandalism occurred to the building and no one at the location received any threats.

Investigators are currently on scene searching the area and gathering information.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have increased their presence in the area.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty Charleston Police Department Central detective.