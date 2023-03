CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to a serious crash Friday on Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

The collision occurred on Henry Tecklenburg Avenue between Magwood Drive and Savage Road.

The area will be closed for an extended period, so motorists are asked to seek alternate routes, CPD stated in a tweet.

Information on injuries or vehicles involved was not immediately available.

Editor’s Note: This is developing. Count on 2 for updates.