Police: Scammer calling residents of Mt. Pleasant posing as ‘Dominion Energy’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of Mount Pleasant have been receiving telephone calls with a recorded message from “Dominion Energy” saying that their electricity was going to be turned off in 30 minutes.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Facebook post, the message added that they needed to call another number to rectify the situation.

Officials stated that the number you call identifies the company as “Dominion Energy” and gives you automated call options.

One option being bill pay which connects you with a scammer who verifies personal information such as an address and telephone number. The suspect then pulls up your account and says that you failed to pay a $500.00 deposit that must have slipped through, according to officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The scammer advises you to drive to a call center or go to a CVS to get a MoneyPak and informs you that the MoneyPak allows for same-day payment. Then the scammer then directs you to call another number to give him the receipt number of the MoneyPak so he can stop the technician from disconnecting your power.

This scammer is using just enough legitimate information to make the calls sound convincing but please do not send him any money. One number the scam call is coming from is 1-800-251-7234 but may come from other numbers.