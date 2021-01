CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing man who they say is endangered.

Officers say Nicholas Offman, 36, was reported missing on Friday, January 8 from the Walnut Street area.

Offman stands 6 feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

He last wore light washed jeans and a gray bubble jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department on duty detectives at 843-743-7200.