Police search for man in connection to murder at gas station in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a Friday night murder.

Officers responded to the Enmark Gas Station in reference to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, officers established a crime scene, but were unable to locate any victims.

Further investigations revealed that several victims arrived at the local hospital by personal vehicles.

There are three victims with one male listed in critical condition.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant for Ervin Deangelo Sanders.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident or Sanders’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department Sgt. Fisk at 843-782-1031.