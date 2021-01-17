Police search for suspect in connection to Charleston County Democratic Party Office vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect connected to the Charleston County Democratic Party Office vandalism.

Detectives said the suspect wore a dark colored based style hat with a graphic/letters on the front, a light colored COVID style mask, dark blue jacket, dark blue pants, and light colored Adidas brand sneakers.

They said he also was in possession of a tan/camouflage backpack.

The incident happened on January 16 and involved the suspect damaging the doors and plastering flyers to the exterior of the office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-call detective via the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.