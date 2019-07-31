Police search for suspects following road rage shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Police Department Officers responded to what a victim believes to have been a “road rage situation” in Summerville on Tuesday evening.

According to the incident report provided by the Summerville Police Department, authorities responded to a call for shots fired near the intersection of Coosawatchie Street and Salkahatchie Street in the Lakes of Summerville at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

One of the victims involved in the incident stated that a newer model blue Ford Mustang began to follow and tailgate him with their high beams on. The victim stated that someone shot at him and his female passenger but neither had been struck by bullets, however, the back windows of the vehicle were shot out.

The female victim stated that at some point between East Owens Avenue and Salkahatchie Street a car began to tailgate their vehicle and that she thought it was a “road rage situation”.

According to the victim, when the driver of the vehicle she was in stopped at Coosawatchie Street and Salkahatchie Street the other car tried to pass them. The victim stated the vehicle she was in began to make a left turn and that the other car may have thought they were cutting them off. According to the report, the victim stated the driver of the other vehicle got impatient and tried to go around them on the left as he was making his turn.

The victim then stated that the driver of the other vehicle began to shoot at them. The victim identified the vehicle as being dark in color, she did not have a description of the driver.

The report states that witness of the incident saw a white four-door sedan speeding down Coosawatchie Street towards Savannah River Drive and that she heard eight to ten shots fired. The second witness stated that she heard shots being fired, and when she looked out her window, she saw a small dark four-door car speeding down Coosawatchie Street towards Savannah River Drive.

One of the victims was taken to Trident Hospital with minor injuries.

The Summerville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in the incident.