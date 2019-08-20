Police search for two suspects wanted for credit card fraud

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to credit card fraud.

On August 1, 2 at approximately 2:35 a.m. the two suspects were seen entering the Wal-Mart located at 605 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, according to Captain Tom Hill with the Goose Creek Police Department.

Both suspects were caught on instore surveillance cameras utilizing credit cards that had been reported as stolen, Hill added.

The Goose Creek Police Department is asking that anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the two suspects to please contact Investigator Lawson with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 x2337 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.