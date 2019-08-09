Police search for suspect in connection to shooting incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning.

According to the news release, Terrell Tyrese JaQuan Judge is wanted for questioning only in regards to a shooting that occurred on June 30th in the Charleston Farms Community.

If you have information, please call the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076.

If you wish to remain anonymous and/or receive a reward for a tip that leads to an ARREST call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111