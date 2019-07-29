Police still hunting down suspect in bingo parlor shooting as friends and family mourn

FORESTBROOK, SC (WBTW) – A search for the suspect in the deadly armed robbery at a bingo hall continues.

The suspect in Friday night’s shooting at Waccamaw Bingo is still on the loose. Police say the suspect shot and killed the parlor’s two owners- Steve and “Sparky” Johnson, who were father and son.

Police responded just after 8:30 Friday to reports of a shooting.

“Once we got there, we were able to investigate a bit, we learned there was an attempted armed robbery that led to the shooting, and two individuals were ultimately shot and killed,” Horry County Police Department Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said.

The investigation has continued throughout the weekend.

“We’ve released three surveillance photos to the community in hopes someone can recognize this individual and give us information to identify and locate them,” Moskov said. “Our neighboring agencies have been alerted of the information we have on this case, and they will keep their eyes peeled for this individual.”

For Jarrod Vandergrift of Murrells Inlet, the two deaths were personal. “Steve and sparky were good people,” he said. “Been friends with my family for over 30 years.”

Vandergrift had come to Waccamaw Bingo since he was a toddler, and returned one last time Monday.

“Got a cold chill when I stepped out,” he said. ” Still the same by looks. Not the same by heart.”

As the investigation continues, a vigil in Steve and Sparky’s honor is planned to happen at Waccamaw Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday.