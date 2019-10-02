Police: Suspect arrested in shopping center shooting extradited back to Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say arrest has been made in regards to a shooting in North Charleston on Thursday, September 26.

Ke’varius Marquis Sparks of Savannah, GA was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on Dorchester Road on Thursday evening.

Sparks was extradited back to the Lowcountry today. Sparks has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. A bond hearing will be held for Sparks on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., according to officials

The North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart shopping center on Dorchester Road in response to a shooting Thursday night.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, officers located a male victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when they arrived just before 10:30 p.m.

Ash stated the victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say a single gunshot was heard in the parking lot where the scene took place.

Ash said witnesses observed that the victim’s vehicle pushed a secondary vehicle through the parking lot and both vehicles came to a stop when the secondary vehicle’s wheels struck a center island in the parking lot.

An investigation is underway.