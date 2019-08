Courtesy of the Isle of Palms Police Department

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department is assisting with multiple trees down blocking roadways and heavy amounts of water, according to Chief Cornett with the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Authorities are advising motorists to obey all public safety officials and all detour signs.

Some areas are currently experiencing power outage issues, officials added.