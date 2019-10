CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Folly Road in response to two men being shot.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that they were both transported to MUSC. Dispatch received the initial call at about 10 p.m.

Investigators are on scene gathering information and evidence, Francis added.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.